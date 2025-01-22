Mackie Samoskevich News: Stays warm with assist

Samoskevich notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Samoskevich is starting to find a groove, earning four assists over his last four outings. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 30. The 22-year-old rookie has a total of 16 points (three on the power play), 60 shots on net, 65 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 44 appearances. Samoskevich has been playing on the second line lately and could carry a little extra fantasy value in deep formats as long as that lasts.