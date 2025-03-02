Macklin Celebrini Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Celebrini (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Toronto, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Celebrini didn't participate in Sunday's practice after being injured in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa. The 18-year-old rookie has five goals and seven assists in his last 12 outings. He has accounted for 18 goals, 44 points and 168 shots on net across 49 appearances this season. If Celebrini can't play versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, Carl Grundstrom or Walker Duehr could be in the lineup.