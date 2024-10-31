Macklin Celebrini Injury: Getting close to return

Celebrini (lower body) will return to team activities Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Celebrini has made positive progress of late and is gearing up to return to the lineup. He has been out of action since Opening Night, when he had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut. Celebrini has missed the last 10 games and is likely out at least another week, but he is getting closer to a return.