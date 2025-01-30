Macklin Celebrini News: Adds helper in loss

Celebrini notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Celebrini picked up three goals and six assists over the last 10 games of January. The 18-year-old center set up a Tyler Toffoli tally in the third period of this contest. Celebrini is up to 37 points (16 goals, 21 helpers), 141 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 42 appearances. He continues to impress while logging steady top-six minutes.