Macklin Celebrini News: Assists in consecutive games

Celebrini provided an assist and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Celebrini has a helper in each of the last two contests and has earned five assists during his eight-game goal drought. The 18-year-old center helped out on Will Smith's first-period tally, but 2-1 was as close as the Sharks were able to make it before the Kraken tacked on three goals in the middle frame. Celebrini's slight dip in production down the stretch could hurt his Calder Trophy chances, but he's still had an excellent season with 21 goals, 34 helpers, 218 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-31 rating over 64 appearances. He is third in points (55) among rookies, trailing Matvei Michkov (58) and Lane Hutson (63), but Celebrini's 0.86 points-per-game pace is tops among first-year players.