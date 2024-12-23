Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Collects pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Celebrini notched two assists and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

The North Vancouver native had an impressive performance in a loss to his hometown team, the first time he's suited up against the Canucks. Celebrini has been a standout player lately with three goals and seven assists over his last seven outings. The 18-year-old is up to 11 goals, 14 helpers, 85 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances this season.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now