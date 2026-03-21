Macklin Celebrini News: Continues to climb record lists

Celebrini delivered an assist Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Celebrini's 96 points (35 goals, 61 assists) in 68 games put him fifth on the NHL's overall scoring list. But more impressively, he moved past Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier for the seventh-highest single-season point total by a teenager. Celebrini also tied Joe Thornton (2007-08) for the third-highest season total in Sharks history. He's on pace for a whopping 116 points this season, which would eclipse Jumbo Joe's franchise mark of 114 (2006-07).