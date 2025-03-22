Macklin Celebrini News: Distributes pair of helpers

Celebrini notched two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Celebrini has three goals and five assists over his last eight outings. He helped out on goals by William Eklund and Lucas Carlsson in this contest. Celebrini is up to 52 points this season, one behind Montreal's Lane Hutson for the rookie scoring lead. Celebrini has added 201 shots on net, 29 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating over 58 appearances in what's been an altogether impressive first season for the 18-year-old.