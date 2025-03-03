Macklin Celebrini News: Expects to play Monday

Celebrini (lower body) declared himself good to go after participating in Monday's optional morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Celebrini won't miss any playing time after skipping Sunday's practice due to a lower-body issue. He has amassed 18 goals, 44 points and 168 shots on net across 49 appearances this season. Celebrini has compiled five goals and seven assists in his last 12 outings.