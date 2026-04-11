Macklin Celebrini News: Hits 110-point mark

Celebrini notched two assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Celebrini reached the 110-point mark with the effort. It looks like he'll finish just off the podium in the Art Ross Trophy race this season -- he's in fourth place, trailing Nathan MacKinnon by 16 points for third while holding an 11-point advantage over four players directly behind him. Celebrini's performance as a 19-year-old can't be overstated, as he's already achieved elite status with 42 goals, 68 helpers, 279 shots on net, 52 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 79 appearances.