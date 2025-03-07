Macklin Celebrini News: Joins 20-goal club

Celebrini scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Just hours after Matvei Michkov was the first rookie to the 20-goal mark, Celebrini joined him, a silver lining to this blowout loss for the Sharks. Both rookie forwards have 46 points this season, but Celebrini's done it in 52 games to Michkov's 61. Celebrini has added 176 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating. There have been some bumps in the road, but it's an all-together impressive first campaign for the 18-year-old North Vancouver native.