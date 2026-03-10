Macklin Celebrini News: Joins Crosby and Gretzky with mark
Celebrini scored for the fourth straight game in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.
He has four goals in that span and nine points (five goals, four assists) on his current six-game scoring streak. Celebrini's goal Tuesday gave him 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) this season. He did it in 62 games. Celebrini joins some epic company on the list of teenagers who reach the 90-point mark quickly. He needed the third-fewest games in NHL history behind Sidney Crosby (54 games in 2006-07) and Wayne Gretzky (56 games in 1979-80) to hit that height.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Macklin Celebrini See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot StreaksYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 64 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Macklin Celebrini See More