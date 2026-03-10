Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Joins Crosby and Gretzky with mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Celebrini scored for the fourth straight game in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

He has four goals in that span and nine points (five goals, four assists) on his current six-game scoring streak. Celebrini's goal Tuesday gave him 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) this season. He did it in 62 games. Celebrini joins some epic company on the list of teenagers who reach the 90-point mark quickly. He needed the third-fewest games in NHL history behind Sidney Crosby (54 games in 2006-07) and Wayne Gretzky (56 games in 1979-80) to hit that height.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
