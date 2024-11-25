Fantasy Hockey
Macklin Celebrini News: Leads offense with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Celebrini scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

This was Celebrini's fourth multi-point effort in just 12 contests as he continues to live up to the No. 1 overall hype. His pair of tallies came in the third period, with the first being the game-winner and the second adding insurance on a power play. The 18-year-old is up to six goals, four assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes when healthy. Celebrini has yet to assemble a point streak, but he's been dynamic when his game is on.

