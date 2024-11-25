Macklin Celebrini News: Leads offense with three points

Celebrini scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

This was Celebrini's fourth multi-point effort in just 12 contests as he continues to live up to the No. 1 overall hype. His pair of tallies came in the third period, with the first being the game-winner and the second adding insurance on a power play. The 18-year-old is up to six goals, four assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes when healthy. Celebrini has yet to assemble a point streak, but he's been dynamic when his game is on.