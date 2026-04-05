Macklin Celebrini News: Lights lamp in loss

Celebrini scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Celebrini has six goals and four assists over his last five outings. The superstar center is up to 41 goals, 106 points, 265 shots on net, 48 hits, 47 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 75 appearances this season. Celebrini has beaten all expectations just two years into his career, but he's still trying to find enough late in the campaign to get the Sharks into the playoffs.