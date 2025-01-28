Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Lights lamp with game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Celebrini scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Celebrini came through when the Sharks needed him the most, and the 18-year-old center scored the game-winning goal only 3:41 into the third period. This was his third goal over his last four appearances, and the talented prospect is up to nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 appearances since the beginning of the month.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now