Macklin Celebrini News: Makes history in Sunday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 3:20pm

Celebrini scored two goals, one on the power play and the other on a penalty shot, and added an even-strength assist in Canada's 10-2 win over France in Olympic round-robin action Sunday.

The 19-year-old phenom continues to make history in Milan. Celebrini became the first NHL player to ever score on a penalty shot in the Olympics when he beat Julian Junca late in the second period -- something Sidney Crosby failed to do on his attempt in 2010, and both Patrick Kane and Corey Perry whiffed on in 2014. Celebrini also now holds the Olympic record for most goals by a teenager with four in only three games, and he's tied Evgeni Malkin's record for most points by a teenager with six. The San Jose star will look to claim that record for himself in Canada's quarterfinal game Wednesday, against either Denmark or Czechia.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
