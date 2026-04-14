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Macklin Celebrini News: Nets two late goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Celebrini tallied two goals and placed two shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Celebrini tallied his first goal of the night early in the third period before securing his multi-goal outing with the go-ahead, empty-net tally with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. With the pair of tallies, he is up to 44 goals, 112 points, 281 shots on net, 53 hits and 52 blocked shots across 80 games this season. Over his last 10 games, he's been on fire with nine goals and 16 points. He'll look to finish his incredible sophomore season on a high note across the last two games on San Jose's regular-season schedule. His recent hot streak should keep him in the conversation for this year's Hart Trophy.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
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