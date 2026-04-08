Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Opens scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Celebrini scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Celebrini scored just 4:27 into the game, but Connor McDavid responded less than two minutes later. The 19-year-old Celebrini has seven goals and five assists over his last seven outings. For the season, the superstar is up to 42 goals, 108 points, 272 shots on net, 51 hits, 48 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 77 appearances. He'll have to keep playing at an elite level to give the Sharks a chance to catch up in the playoff race.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
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