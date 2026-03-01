Macklin Celebrini News: Opens scoring in Saturday's win
Celebrini scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.
Celebrini snapped a brief two-game dry spell with the opening tally Saturday. He was already gaining attention in his second NHL campaign, but he went international with 10 points in six games at the Olympics for Canada. He's up to 29 goals, 82 points, 202 shots on net, 30 hits, 35 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 57 appearances, cementing his superstar status as he's now guaranteed to have a point-per-game season at the worst.
