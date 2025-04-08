Macklin Celebrini News: Plates two helpers in loss

Celebrini dished out two assists and put four shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Celebrini picked up helpers on both of Will Smith's goals, including one on a late-game power play. With the pair of assists, Celebrini has helpers in three consecutive games and 13 total points in his last 15 contests. Overall, the 18-year-old phenom has 36 assists, 57 points and 222 shots on net in 65 games this season. Celebrini is in great shape to reach the 60-point mark by the end of the regular season and would set a strong foundation for the rest of his career. He is in the mix for the Calder Trophy alongside Calgary's Dustin Wolf and Montreal's Lane Hutson. Celebrini should have a good shot at the award and holds decent value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.