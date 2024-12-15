Macklin Celebrini News: Plucks apple in Saturday's loss

Celebrini registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Celebrini has collected five points over his last three games. The 18-year-old rookie took a few knocks in what ended up being a physical contest, but he finished with 19:38 of ice time Saturday and doesn't appear to be at risk of missing time. The top prospect has 10 goals, 10 helpers, 69 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 21 appearances this season.