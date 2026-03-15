Macklin Celebrini News: Point streak reaches eight games

Celebrini recorded two goals and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Celebrini has found the back of the net in five of the Sharks' last six games, and while this was just his second multi-point performance during his ongoing eight-game point streak, the star playmaker remains a massive influence on offense for the Sharks. Celebrini has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) with 35 shots, six hits and 10 blocked shots in nine appearances since the Olympic break.