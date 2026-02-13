Macklin Celebrini News: Posts two points in Friday's win
Celebrini recorded a goal and an assist in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Celebrini opened his Olympic campaign with a goal in the opener and now added two more points, giving him three over his first two appearances. He looks increasingly comfortable skating alongside the likes of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, so Celebrini should continue to have tons of opportunities to keep scoring as the tournament progresses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Macklin Celebrini See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 4th9 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming17 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Macklin Celebrini See More