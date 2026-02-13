Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Posts two points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Celebrini recorded a goal and an assist in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Celebrini opened his Olympic campaign with a goal in the opener and now added two more points, giving him three over his first two appearances. He looks increasingly comfortable skating alongside the likes of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, so Celebrini should continue to have tons of opportunities to keep scoring as the tournament progresses.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Macklin Celebrini
