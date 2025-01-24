Fantasy Hockey
Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Power-play marker in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Celebrini scored a power-play goal on eight shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Celebrini had three points and 11 shots over the home-and-home set with the Predators. The 18-year-old has logged three goals and five helpers through 11 outings in January as he continues to play at a high level in a top-six role. Overall, he has 15 goals, 20 helpers, 11 power-play points, 133 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 39 appearances.

