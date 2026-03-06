Macklin Celebrini News: Puts away goal Friday
Celebrini scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Celebrini has three goals and four assists over his last four contests. The 19-year-old superstar's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. He's now up to 31 tallies, 88 points, 212 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 60 appearances this season. With a strong rest of the month, he could reach the 100-point mark by the end of March.
