Macklin Celebrini News: Puts up assist in loss

Celebrini logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Celebrini set up Will Smith for the Sharks' second goal, a play that could be repeated many times over the next few years. Over his last eight contests, Celebrini has three goals and eight assists. He's up to 11 goals, 15 helpers, 87 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-7 rating over 26 appearances this season. The 18-year-old is already one of the steadiest forwards in the Sharks' lineup in addition to being a huge talent.