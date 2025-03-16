Fantasy Hockey
Macklin Celebrini News: Reaches 50-point mark with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Celebrini scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Celebrini's third-period tally spoiled Logan Thompson's shutout bid. This was Celebrini's third goal and sixth point over his last six outings. The 18-year-old rookie reached the 50-point mark Saturday (21 goals, 29 helpers), becoming the second rookie to hit that threshold, following the Canadiens' Lane Hutson. Celebrini has added 196 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating over 56 appearances.

