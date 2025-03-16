Macklin Celebrini News: Reaches 50-point mark with goal

Celebrini scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Celebrini's third-period tally spoiled Logan Thompson's shutout bid. This was Celebrini's third goal and sixth point over his last six outings. The 18-year-old rookie reached the 50-point mark Saturday (21 goals, 29 helpers), becoming the second rookie to hit that threshold, following the Canadiens' Lane Hutson. Celebrini has added 196 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating over 56 appearances.