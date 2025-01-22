Fantasy Hockey
Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Scores, assists vs. Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Celebrini recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.

Celebrini snapped a brief two-game pointless streak with a solid performance, as he notched a multi-point outing for the second time in the current month. Celebrini has fared surprisingly well at the NHL level considering he's only 18 years old, and he seems to be getting better with each passing week. He's up to seven points (two goals, five assists) across 10 games in January.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
