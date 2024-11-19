Macklin Celebrini News: Scores game-winning OT goal

Celebrini scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The star prospect scored his fourth goal of the season, and while there will be many more to come in his career, this is likely the most important one so far. He has four goals in eight games as an 18-year-old rookie, and while there will be growing pains and some consistency issues as he navigates his first year in the league, there's no question Celebrini is as talented as advertised.