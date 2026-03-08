Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Scores lone goal in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Celebrini scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Celebrini has four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He's scored in each of the last three contests. The 19-year-old is knocking on the door of a 90-point campaign -- he has 32 tallies, 57 assists, 216 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 34 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 61 appearances.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
