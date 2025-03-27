Macklin Celebrini News: Sends power-play assist

Celebrini notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Celebrini hasn't scored in three games, but he has three helpers in that span. The 18-year-old center assisted on Tyler Toffoli's second goal of the contest, which gave the Sharks a 5-3 lead in the third period. Celebrini is up to 53 points (20 on the power play), 203 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating across 59 appearances. Lane Hutson has more points and Matvei Michkov is ahead in both goals and points, but Celebrini has arguably been the most impressive all-around rookie in 2024-25 in a class that's not short on talent.