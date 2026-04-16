Macklin Celebrini headshot

Macklin Celebrini News: Sets Sharks' points record

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Celebrini scored a goal, distributed two assists and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg.

Celebrini made history Thursday, as he recorded his 115th point of the season to pass Joe Thornton's 114-point, single-season record for the Sharks. Celebrini made the record-breaking performance possible with a pair of helpers in the first period before finding the back of the net himself less than a minute and a half into the third. With the trio of points, the 19-year-old superstar finished his sophomore season with 45 goals, 70 assists, 287 shots on net, 53 hits and 53 blocked shots across 82 games this season. He has cemented himself as one of the league's best players and will likely be a top-five pick in nearly all fantasy formats next season.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
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