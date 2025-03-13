Macklin Celebrini News: Sets up opening goal

Celebrini registered an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The first matchup of Celebrini versus Connor Bedard had to wait until this contest, as Celebrini was injured for the first two Chicago-San Jose games of the year. In this contest, Celebrini had a better outing than his fellow young star in Bedard, who was visibly frustrated throughout the game and ended up taking a 10-minute misconduct for his dissent after the referees missed a call in the third period. Celebrini is rolling in March with two goals and five assists over seven contests for the month. The 18-year-old is up to 49 points, 192 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating over 55 appearances.