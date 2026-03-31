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Macklin Celebrini News: Surpasses 100-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Celebrini had two goals, including one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Celebrini has posted back-to-back multi-point performances, and this dominant effort Monday allowed him to clear the 100-point threshold for the first time in his career. The 19-year-old star center has been one of the best forwards in the league this season and has joined an exclusive group since only three other players have reached the 100-point mark this season: Connor McDavid (124), Nikita Kucherov (121) and Nathan MacKinnon (120). Celebrini, who has 19 points in 15 games since the beginning of March, will look to end the regular season on a strong note while carrying the Sharks in their playoff push for one of the two Wild Card spots in the Western Conference.

Macklin Celebrini
San Jose Sharks
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