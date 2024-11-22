Macklin Celebrini News: Two apples in loss

Celebrini notched two assists in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Celebrini banked secondary helpers on Alexander Wennberg's fourth and fifth goals of the season in the loss. Celebrini added three shots, two takeaways and a plus-1 rating in 23:48 of ice time. The British Columbia native turned the puck over four times in the loss, but he seems to be gaining the trust of head coach Ryan Warsofsky -- Celebrini's 23:48 of ice time in the contest was the most of any Shark and a season high for the highly-touted rookie. Celebrini has accounted for four goals, three assists and a minus-3 rating through 10 games.