Macklin Celebrini News: Two goals in loss

Celebrini scored twice on seven shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Celebrini, the youngest player in the NHL this season, scored twice on Marc-Andre Fleury, who is the oldest player to suit up in 2024-25. This was Celebrini's second multi-point effort following his goal and assist Opening Night versus the Blues. The 18-year-old has been as advertised when healthy, adding 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while filling a top-line role. There may be some growing pains over the course of the campaign, but Celebrini is showing his talent and will be given every opportunity to thrive despite playing on a rebuilding team.