Macklin Celebrini News: Two points in Columbus

Celebrini scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the third period as the Sharks rallied from a 2-1 deficit. Celebrini shook off a brief scoring lull with the performance, having managed just two assists in his prior six games, and on the season the 19-year-old phenom has delivered 36 goals and 98 points in 71 contests. That puts him on the verge of becoming the first teenager since Sidney Crosby in 2006-07 to reach triple-digit points, and just the sixth in NHL history -- a list that also includes Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.