Macklin Celebrini News: Two power-play points in loss

Celebrini scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Celebrini opened the scoring in the first period and set up a Tyler Toffoli tally in the third. Both of those goals came on the power play. Celebrini has four goals and three assists over his last six games, and he's earned four of those seven points with the man advantage. For the season, the 18-year-old phenom is at 17 goals, 22 helpers, 13 power-play points, 145 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 43 appearances. With Mikael Granlund traded to Dallas over the weekend, the top-line center spot belongs to Celebrini now and will likely be his for many years to come.