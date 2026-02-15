Mads Sogaard Injury: Not dressed Sunday
Sogaard (lower body) is not dressed for Sunday's Olympic round-robin game against Latvia.
Sogaard left Denmark's last game midway through the third period while facing a heavy workload against Team USA. The 25-year-old likely wouldn't have started Sunday anyway -- Frederik Andersen is expected to start against Latvia -- but, it's notable that he's not even dressed for the contest. It remains to be seen whether this injury will affect his availability coming out of the Olympic break with the Senators.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2818 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times35 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers38 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights143 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Winter ClassicDecember 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More