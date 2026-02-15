Mads Sogaard headshot

Mads Sogaard Injury: Not dressed Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Sogaard (lower body) is not dressed for Sunday's Olympic round-robin game against Latvia.

Sogaard left Denmark's last game midway through the third period while facing a heavy workload against Team USA. The 25-year-old likely wouldn't have started Sunday anyway -- Frederik Andersen is expected to start against Latvia -- but, it's notable that he's not even dressed for the contest. It remains to be seen whether this injury will affect his availability coming out of the Olympic break with the Senators.

Mads Sogaard
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
