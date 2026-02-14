Mads Sogaard headshot

Mads Sogaard Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 4:54pm

Sogaard (lower body) left midway through the third period of Denmark's 6-3 loss to Team USA on Saturday at the 2026 Olympics, per Shawn Roarke of NHL.com.

He stopped 32 of 37 shots before leaving the match. According to Mark Masters of TSN, Sogaard initially sustained the injury in the second period, and it got worse. Frederik Dichow entered the game and allowed America's sixth goal. It's unclear whether Sogaard will be an option for Denmark versus Latvia on Sunday. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Frederik Andersen got the start Sunday regardless of Sogaard's availability. Andersen got Saturday's game off after being in the net for Thursday's 3-1 loss to Germany.

Mads Sogaard
Ottawa Senators
