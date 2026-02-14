Mads Sogaard Injury: Suffers injury Saturday
Sogaard (lower body) left midway through the third period of Denmark's 6-3 loss to Team USA on Saturday at the 2026 Olympics, per Shawn Roarke of NHL.com.
He stopped 32 of 37 shots before leaving the match. According to Mark Masters of TSN, Sogaard initially sustained the injury in the second period, and it got worse. Frederik Dichow entered the game and allowed America's sixth goal. It's unclear whether Sogaard will be an option for Denmark versus Latvia on Sunday. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Frederik Andersen got the start Sunday regardless of Sogaard's availability. Andersen got Saturday's game off after being in the net for Thursday's 3-1 loss to Germany.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2817 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times34 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers37 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights142 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Winter ClassicDecember 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More