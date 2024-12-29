Mads Sogaard News: Downed by Jets

Sogaard stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Ottawa jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Sogaard couldn't keep the home squad grounded after that. The 24-year-old netminder was making his first NHL start this season with Linus Ullmark (back) unavailable and Anton Forsberg (lower body) on IR, so Leevi Merilainen will likely get the start Sunday in Minnesota.