Mads Sogaard headshot

Mads Sogaard News: Dressed as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Sogaard (lower body) is serving as Denmark's No. 2 netminder versus Czechia in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Sogaard left Saturday's loss to the Americans in the final frame but is seemingly well enough to be an option if he is needed Tuesday. The 25-year-old netminder will back up Frederik Andersen against the Czechs.

Mads Sogaard
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
20 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
37 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
40 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
145 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Winter Classic
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Winter Classic
Author Image
Michael Finewax
December 29, 2024