Mads Sogaard News: Dressed as backup
Sogaard (lower body) is serving as Denmark's No. 2 netminder versus Czechia in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Sogaard left Saturday's loss to the Americans in the final frame but is seemingly well enough to be an option if he is needed Tuesday. The 25-year-old netminder will back up Frederik Andersen against the Czechs.
