Mads Sogaard headshot

Mads Sogaard News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

The Senators recalled Sogaard from AHL Belleville on Friday.

The Senators are shy a couple of netminders as Linus Ullmark (back) and Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) are currently on the sidelines. Ottawa also recalled netminder Leevi Merilainen on Friday to give the team a pair of healthy goaltenders, if needed versus Winnipeg on Saturday. Sogaard was 0-3-1 with a 3.24 GAA and an .877 save percentage across six appearances with Belleville before his recall.

Mads Sogaard
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
