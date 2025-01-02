Mads Sogaard News: Returned to AHL

Sogaard was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Over his two NHL appearances this season, Sogaard went 1-1-0 with a 5.22 GAA and .800 save percentage, most recently giving up four goals on 23 shots (.826 save percentage) in a 4-2 loss in Winnipeg on Dec. 28. The Senators activated Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) from injured reserve in a corresponding move.