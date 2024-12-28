Mads Sogaard News: Tending twine Saturday
Sogaard was the first goaltender off the ice during morning skate, and is slated to patrol the visiting blue paint in Winnipeg on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Sogaard is 1-0-0 this season, despite allowing four goals on 17 shots in relief of Anton Forsberg on Oct. 14 versus the Kings, as the Senators held on for an 8-7 victory. Sogaard has played sparingly this season with six appearances in the AHL. He will face the Jets, who are averaging 3.69 goals per game in 2024-25.
