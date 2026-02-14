Mads Sogaard News: Tending twine Saturday
Sogaard will defend the crease for Denmark against the United States on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Sogaard will make his Olympic debut after Frederik Andersen played in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Germany. The 25-year-old Sogaard has spent most of the 2025-26 season with AHL Belleville, where he has posted a 4-8-4 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 18 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2817 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times34 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers37 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights142 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Winter ClassicDecember 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mads Sogaard See More