Mads Sogaard News: Tending twine Saturday

Sogaard will defend the crease for Denmark against the United States on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Sogaard will make his Olympic debut after Frederik Andersen played in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Germany. The 25-year-old Sogaard has spent most of the 2025-26 season with AHL Belleville, where he has posted a 4-8-4 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 18 appearances.