Magnus Chrona News: Headed overseas
Chrona signed a two-year contract with Swedish club Brynas IF on Tuesday.
Chrona logged 25 games for AHL Milwaukee this season in which he went 9-11-3 with a 2.94 GAA, .894 save percentage and one shutout. Selected by the Lightning in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old backstop has only played in nine NHL games, back in 2023-24 when he was with the Sharks. While not necessarily the final nail in the coffin, this could mark the end of Chrona's NHL career.
Magnus Chrona
Free Agent
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