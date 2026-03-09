Maksymilian Szuber News: Called up to majors

Szuber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Monday.

With Szuber set to join the Mammoth, his call-up indicates that Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) isn't ready to return to the lineup. Szuber has been a steady contributor in the AHL this season with 10 goals, 15 assists and 78 shots on net across 50 games this season. The move gives him his first chance to suit up in Utah after playing one NHL game when the franchise was in Arizona during the 2023-24 season.