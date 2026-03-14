Maksymilian Szuber headshot

Maksymilian Szuber News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Szuber was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Szuber has been a healthy scratch in Utah's last three games. He hasn't logged any playing time in the NHL yet this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has 10 goals and 25 points in 50 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Maksymilian Szuber
Utah Mammoth
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