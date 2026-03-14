Maksymilian Szuber News: Returned to AHL
Szuber was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Szuber has been a healthy scratch in Utah's last three games. He hasn't logged any playing time in the NHL yet this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has 10 goals and 25 points in 50 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
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