Maksymilian Szuber News: Summoned from Tucson

Szuber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday, Craig Morgan of ALLCITY Network reports.

Szuber made his NHL debut last season, playing one game as a 21-year-old, seeing 16:59 of ice time in a 5-0 loss to Seattle. The defenseman had a goal and four assists across 11 AHL games this season. He will replace Maveric Lamoureux, who is out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury, believed to be a separated shoulder.