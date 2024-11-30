Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maksymilian Szuber headshot

Maksymilian Szuber News: Summoned from Tucson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Szuber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday, Craig Morgan of ALLCITY Network reports.

Szuber made his NHL debut last season, playing one game as a 21-year-old, seeing 16:59 of ice time in a 5-0 loss to Seattle. The defenseman had a goal and four assists across 11 AHL games this season. He will replace Maveric Lamoureux, who is out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury, believed to be a separated shoulder.

Maksymilian Szuber
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now